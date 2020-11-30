Eco-tourism spots to be reopened tomorrow

The Forest Department has decided to reopen eco-tourism spots in Yercaud and Attur ranges here for the public from Wednesday following weekly maintenance works on Tuesday.

According to Forest officials, the Karadiyur view point, the eco park in Yercaud and Annavari muttal waterfalls in Attur will be made accessible to the public. Visitors to these places will have to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

District Forest Officer R. Murugan said, “visitors will have to follow the COVID-19 safety measures like wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and ensuring hand sanitation. The public will be prevented from crowding at any place at these spots.”

V.P. Subramaniyam, Forest Range Officer, Yercaud, said visitors would be allowed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and they were advised to follow safety protocols strictly. He said sanitisers would be placed at the entrance and steps were being taken to prevent gathering of the public at a point.

The Yercaud eco park, also known as deer park, recently received tourist attractions such as decorative lights and lighting in the shape of butterflies, rose-shaped LED lights resembling flower bed among others. The department recently reopened Kurumbapatti zoological park to the public.