Eco-tourism activities resume in Coimbatore district as rain subsides

Eco-tourism activities of the Forest Department are seeing a revival as rainfall has subsided in Coimbatore district.

Though the popular Kovai Courtallam waterfall is remaining closed, tourism activities in other destinations such as the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), Baralikadu and Poochamarathur in Coimbatore Forest Division are open to visitors.

Kavi Aruvi waterfall on Pollachi – Valparai Road was opened to visitors after remaining closed for a few weeks due to the increase in the inflow.

At present, the inflow of the waterfall was suitable for visitors to take bath, said Pollachi forest range officer V. Pugalendhi. The footfall of visitors was high from Saturday due to public holidays for three consecutive days, he said.

Other popular destinations in ATR including the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp near Top Slip is also open to visitors where people will be able to see camp elephants at safe distance and their feeding in the morning. Visitors will be allowed to head to Top Slip from 7 a.m. from the Forest Department check post at Sethumadai.

The eco-tourism centre of the Forest Department on the banks of Bhavani at Baralikadu also witnessed good footfall of visitors on Saturday and Sunday, said Karamadai forest range officer N. Divya.

Baralikadu is open to visitors on Saturdays and Sundays where the visitors will get a welcome drink on arrival. They can go for coracle rides after which lunch prepared in tribal cuisine will be served. They will be allowed to take a river bath, which depends on the water level and other conditions in the river, and the activities will wound up by 4.30 p.m. The package costs ₹ 550 for adults and ₹ 450 for children.

At Poochamarathoor, on the other side of Bhavani, three eight-bedded cabins are available for visitors to stay. The cabins, each costing ₹8,000 per night, is ideal for small groups and families. Visitors will have to pay extra for their food, trekking and coracle ride.

To know more details of tourism activities of ATR and bookings, visit www.atrpollachi.com. To book facilities in Coimbatore Forest Division, visit www.coimbatorewilderness.com.