Eco-restoration initiated at four INDCO tea factories in the Nilgiris 

Eco-restoration has begun at four INDCO tea factories in the Nilgiris.

The eco-restoration is being done by NGO, Keystone Foundation from Kotagiri, supported by INDCOSERVE, said Partim Roy, Founder-Director of Keystone Foundation.

“About 30 cents of land was removed of invasive plant species and restored with native plants. Native grasses and shrubs such as Chloroxylon zeylanicus, Carex filicinia, Juncus effusus, Strobilanthes lanata, Plectranthus decanius, Plectranthus barbatus, Osbeckia aspera were planted in the place of the exotice species,” a statement from Keystone Foundation said.

Eco-restoration is being done at Kaikatty, Manjoor, Ithalar and Nanjanad INDCO tea factories. The eco-restoration was inaugurated at Kaikatty tea factory by G.R.Chintala, Chairman of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

“The Chairman of NABARD inaugurated the eco-restoration work done by Keystone Foundation, with funding from INDCOSERVE under the Special Area Development Programme (SADP) scheme for converting factory lands, which lay waste, into valuable ecological assets. This provides better habitat sites for insects, bees, birds, revival of springs and water bodies, planting of native grasses and plants. Today Keystone has been commissioned to implement eco-restoration in 12 INDCOSERVE factories all over the district,” said Mr. Roy in a statement.