Eco-restoration helps bring back native Sholas to dumpyard in Coonoor

In a little over six months since they were planted, a thousand saplings, mostly comprising native Shola trees, have transformed what used to be a dumpyard for residents of Karadipallam in Coonoor, into an example as what can be accomplished with targeted eco-restoration.

The saplings, which were planted in Sampangi reserve forest, have grown surprisingly quickly on the 3.5-hectare area. S.M. Sasikumar, Forest Range Officer, Coonoor Range, said the Shola tree species grown at the site included Syzigium cumini, Elaeocarpus variabilis and Elaeocarpus recurvatus. “They have grown to over five-feet tall, and almost all of them have survived the intense Nilgiris winter,” said Mr. Sasikumar.

The eco-restoration project is not only helping Shola forests re-establish in the Sampangi reserve forest in Coonoor Range, but has also led to the entire area to be cleaned up.

“The 3.5 hectare where the plantation has taken place was being used as a dumpyard by local residents. We first spent a good few weeks cleaning up the area and sensitising people to stop littering,” said an anti-poaching watcher who is one of the staff tasked with maintaining the saplings.

“We used to carry pots of water up the steep slopes to water each tree. Seeing our difficulties, the ranger and the DFO have fitted a pump which allow us to more easily water the trees and ensure they grow fast and healthy,” he said.

The efforts taken by the Forest Department has also led local residents to take ownership of the swamps surrounding their residences in Karadipallam.

A. Madhavan, a resident of the area, said people witnessed the amount of garbage that had to be cleaned up, and stopped discarding their waste in the surrounding forests.

“We did not realise that waste could accumulate so quickly, and are trying our best to handover our waste to the waste collection teams instituted by the local body,” he said.

District Forest Officer, Nilgiris division, Guru Swamy Dabbala, said the success of the project would only be visible once the trees attained full growth.

“Apart from the Sholas, we have planted a few ornamental Jacarando mimosifolia trees along the road margin. Though they are not native to the landscape, once they become fully grown, the beautiful blue flowers of the trees will definitely draw the public’s attention at the Forest Department’s efforts at regenerating Shola species in the region. We hope that this inspires them to take up planting native trees,” said Mr. Dabbala.