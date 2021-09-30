ECLGS extension to benefit more MSMEs in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore

30 September 2021 23:59 IST

The Central government’s decision to extend the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till March 2022 is expected to benefit the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the district.

President of the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) M.V. Ramesh Babu said the association had sought extension of the scheme till March 2022. Not all the MSMEs benefited from the Scheme earlier. Now, more units are likely to get support under the Scheme.

However, J. James, president of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, said several micro and small-scale units were turning into non-performing assets in the district. The government should come out with a separate loan scheme for micro units and should not declare any account as NPA. Micro units doing job work with current account will continue to suffer as the extension of the ECLGS will not benefit such units.

Advertising

Advertising

A. Sakthivel, chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council and Federation of Indian Exporters Organisations, said the second wave of the pandemic was worse compared to the first one for the exporters as there were global orders but exporters were unable to serve them due to the lockdown restrictions. “Extension of the ECLGS is a real shot in the arm as we are trying to honour export orders ahead of the festive season,” he said.

“A large section of the exporters, particularly the apparel exporters, are MSMEs and they were badly impacted due to the pandemic. This scheme is helping many MSMEs to get back to business,” he said.

Further, capital infusion of ₹ 4,400 crore in Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) and its listing through an initial public offering are welcome measures.

“Capital infusion in ECGC and its listing will strengthen the corporation to serve more exporters wanting insurance cover for their sale on credit, he added.

Businesses adversely affected by the second wave of COVID - 19 will get higher collateral-free liquidity. This will provide much-needed support to all MSME borrowers just before the festival season, said Laghu Udyog Bharati, Coimbatore chapter.