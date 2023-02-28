East Asia, Singapore exploring business, trade options in tier-II cities in Tamil Nadu

February 28, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are exploring business and trade options in sectors such as digital commerce, food, green tech, healthcare in South India, the Consul Generals said in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

They were speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Coimbatore Zonal Annual Session and Conference on ‘Mystic South - Future Ready Coimbatore’.

Consul General of Singapore Edgar Pang said the country was well-poised to take business relations with India to the next level, especially in tier-II cities in Tamil Nadu. The Singapore government was open to potential tie-ups, even in healthcare and biotech, he added.

Jules Shih, Director, Taiwan External Trade Development Council, Taiwan World Trade Centre, elaborating on the existing options for collaboration, said machinery and products for the fashion industry, packaging and upgrading semi-conductors, can be developed in Coimbatore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consul General of South Korea (Chennai) Young-seup Kwon said there was a large potential for their nation in Coimbatore since the city was abundant with Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), production of precision machinery and water pumps. He said that owing to rapid economic growth and positive bilateral ties, trade and investment would increase to $50 billion by 2030.

Consul General of Japan (Chennai) Masayuki Taga said the Indo-Japanese trade links must be further strengthened as the current scenario was concerning and the consulate was expecting more investment from the private sector post-COVID-19.

The Consul Generals of Japan and South Korea stated during the interaction that in addition to bringing delegates to India, interested entrepreneurs must also visit their countries for new ventures.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Managing Director Ravi Vishwanath said the focus of the session was on promoting trade and commerce by these countries in Coimbatore.

CII Coimbatore Zone Chairman Prashanth Subramanian, Bharat Fritz Werner Managing Director Ravi Raghavan and several stakeholders and entrepreneurs were present.