Ease of living survey awareness vehicle flagged off in Salem

Salem Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh on Monday flagged off an awareness vehicle regarding the ease of living perception survey conducted under the Smart Cities Mission.

The Corporation has been conducting various awareness programmes, primarily among college students, and has been encouraging them to participate in the survey conducted to assess various works done under the Mission.

Corporation officials said the banner on awareness vehicle has been provided with a QR code scanning option for the public to access the link to a 24-point questionnaire regarding Salem Smart City.

The banner had also been placed across the city. The survey would be taken till February 29 and till date, 10,242 persons in the city had responded in the survey.