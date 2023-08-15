Earnings increased by 26% in Salem Railway Division, says DRM

August 15, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - SALEM

Originating earnings of the Salem Railway Division during the current financial year has increased 26% when compared with the same period last year, said Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Salem Division, here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the National Flag at the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office, he said that between April and July this year, the division earned ₹ 395 crore against ₹ 314 crore during the same period last year. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, ₹ 272 crore was sanctioned for redevelopment of 15 railway stations in the division.

Outlining various performance highlights of Southern Railway and also those of the Salem Division, he said, “The commitment of the division to provide improved amenities to passengers is evident through the various passenger amenities provided...we should change ourselves according to the changing world and should strive for new age technology, customer satisfaction and modern infrastructure.”

He said that Train No.20644 / 20643 Coimbatore – Chennai Central – Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express, with eight cars, commenced service on April 9 and the primary maintenance for these trains was being undertaken at Coimbatore. As many as 12 trips of Bharat Gaurav Train had generated a revenue of ₹ 4.25 crore.

As part of the celebrations, the Railway Protection Force (RPF)commandos demonstrated their skills. The Dog Squad of RPF, Salem Division, also gave a performance at the programme. Cultural events were presented by the students of Saraswathi Vidyalaya.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager P. Sivalingam, Divisional Security Commissioner Saurav Kumar, and other officers and staff of the division were present.