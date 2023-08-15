HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Earnings increased by 26% in Salem Railway Division, says DRM

August 15, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - SALEM 

The Hindu Bureau
RPF commandos demonstrating their skills during the Independence Day celebrations in Salem on Tuesday.

RPF commandos demonstrating their skills during the Independence Day celebrations in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Originating earnings of the Salem Railway Division during the current financial year has increased 26% when compared with the same period last year, said Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Salem Division, here on Tuesday. 

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the National Flag at the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office, he said that between April and July this year, the division earned ₹ 395 crore against ₹ 314 crore during the same period last year. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, ₹ 272 crore was sanctioned for redevelopment of 15 railway stations in the division. 

Outlining various performance highlights of Southern Railway and also those of the Salem Division, he said, “The commitment of the division to provide improved amenities to passengers is evident through the various passenger amenities provided...we should change ourselves according to the changing world and should strive for new age technology, customer satisfaction and modern infrastructure.”

He said that Train No.20644 / 20643 Coimbatore – Chennai Central – Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express, with eight cars, commenced service on April 9 and the primary maintenance for these trains was being undertaken at Coimbatore. As many as 12 trips of Bharat Gaurav Train had generated a revenue of ₹ 4.25 crore. 

As part of the celebrations, the Railway Protection Force (RPF)commandos demonstrated their skills. The Dog Squad of RPF, Salem Division, also gave a performance at the programme. Cultural events were presented by the students of Saraswathi Vidyalaya. 

Additional Divisional Railway Manager P. Sivalingam, Divisional Security Commissioner Saurav Kumar, and other officers and staff of the division were present. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.