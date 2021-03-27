Early-warning systems to notify villagers about elephant presence installed in Pandalur

The Forest Department has installed two early-warning systems along the two key corridors in Kannampalli and Cherangode in Pandalur taluk to automatically notify nearby villages about the presence of elephants.

The early-warning systems, which employ infrared sensors, will light up and raise an alarm that can be heard in villages located near them. “We hope that when this alarm is heard, people will keep in mind that there are elephants nearby and stay inside their homes,” said Kommu Omkaram, District Forest Officer, Gudalur division.

Mr. Omkaram said the early-warning systems were installed in two locations that were important corridors for elephants moving between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. “We have realised that many of the problematic interactions between humans and elephants occur when animals cross over from neighbouring Kerala into Gudalur,” said Mr. Omkaram, adding that the locations where the early-warning systems had been installed were chosen after discussions were held with the field staff and elephant experts in the region.

The infrared sensors are triggered when an animal or object passes in front of it. To prevent false-alarms caused by other wildlife passing between the sensors, only animals that are above eight-feet in height will cause the alarm to trigger.

This is the first automated early-warning system installed in Gudalur forest division. Earlier, field staff monitoring the animals will trigger a system that will send SMS to local residents.

The Forest Department also plans to install other experimental systems to deter elephants from entering human habitations, including fox lights that have coloured lights that blink at random intervals. The system, developed by students from the Government Arts College in Udhagamandalam with inspiration from similar systems used in other parts of the world, works on the principle that the lights blinking randomly could spook elephants and other wildlife and keep them away from the villages.

The systems are being tried in Gudalur following the deaths of two men in the division on Thursday, who entered a reserve forest to witness a herd of elephants. The herd, comprising two females and a calf, are being tracked by the department, with officials stating that the herd has left the area on Friday.