‘Early testing and follow-up of persons with symptoms led to reduction in cases’

COIMBATORE

06 June 2021 00:05 IST

The reduction in COVID-19 cases in the city is on account of a few systemic changes made to the way the Coimbatore Corporation handled its response, says K. Veera Raghava Rao, special officer for the COVID-19 management for the civic body.

From 1,961 COVID-19 positive cases on May 26, the number has more than halved to 823 cases on June 4. This is because, the corporation identified persons who showed fever symptoms and ensured that they gave swab samples either at fever camps or urban primary health centres or a private lab.

Advertising

Advertising

The exercise to identify persons having fever and showing COVID-19 symptoms gained strength with the deployment of 4,200 persons on ground for a door-to-door survey of every house in the city.

Then came the role of focus volunteers who called over phone and also physically checked on persons in home quarantine. Each volunteer called on 30 or 40 positive persons a day, enquired about their well-being like asking about the symptoms they were having, their oxygen saturation level, etc., and asked if they were in need of medicines, essentials or wanted any help.

The third was the call centre, says Mr. Rao adding that persons at the centre called all positive persons in home quarantine at least once a day or every two days as a follow up.

Based on their interactions with positive persons, the staff categorised them into red, yellow and green – red category was persons who required hospitalisation, yellow was for persons who showed COVID-19 symptoms but were stable and did not require immediate hospitalisation and green was for persons who were relatively healthy. If persons in yellow category showed no improvement for four or five days, the callers would alert the corporation doctor concerned for taking them to hospital.

In addition, there were zonal teams as well. Each team checked on persons who had turned COVID-19 positive in the last five days.

The corporation also strengthened its set up at triage centres to ensure that no person who had reported positive was out of its radar, Mr. Rao says. The corporation matched the data from its field staff, COVID-19 Care Centres, government and private hospitals and triage centres to see every person who had reported positive for the day was accounted for. This helped prevent the COVID-19 spread.

In the coming days, the corporation will concentrate on enforcement of COVID-19 safety guideline to ensure that the positive case count further reduces.