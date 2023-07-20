Early start of 2023-24 session for arts and science colleges expected to restore two-day weekend holidays 

July 20, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Teachers in Arts and Science colleges are hopeful that they may not be required to work on Saturdays during this academic session since the classes for first-year students have begun earlier by about a month when compared to last year.

The classes began for first-year students of government colleges on July 3. If not for the extension of admission deadline till June 30, the academic session could have begun even earlier, according to a senior teacher in a government college in Coimbatore.

Since the teachers were required to work on Saturdays in the preceding two academic years to complete the mandatory requirement of 90 teaching-learning days in a semester, due to the COVID lockdown impact, the requirement to complete the specified number of working days could be fulfilled, paving way for early start of the 2023-24 academic session.

“The schedule for this year is awaited; the need for teachers to work on Saturdays is expected to be much lesser in the 2023-24 session,” T. Veeramani, Principal of Government Arts and Science College for Women, Coimbatore, said.

The UGC has specified that every university enrolling students for the first degree programme must ensure that the number of actual teaching days on which classes such as lectures, tutorials, seminars, and practicals are held or conducted is not less than 180 in an academic year, excluding holidays, vacations, time set apart for completing admissions and time required for conduct of examinations.

The total period provided for contact teaching should not be less than 30 hours a week, and the time provided for practicals, field work, library, utilisation of computer and such other facilities, should not be less than 10 hours a week.

In particular, each semester must consist of 15-18 weeks of academic work equivalent to 90 actual teaching days. The odd semester may be scheduled from July to December and even semester from January to June.