Early referral of patients to Salem GH could save lives, private hospitals told

The Health Department has advised the private hospitals in the district to ensure early referral of COVID-19 patients, if any, to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

The government facility has a dedicated COVID-19 ward with 500 beds and treats over 200 active cases at present. Some of the patients referred recently from private hospitals had died either soon after admission or within a day. GH sources said they were ready to take care of serious cases, but early referral is crucial in saving such cases.

Deputy Director of Health Services J. Nirmalson said the private hospitals were advised to refer patients at an early stage.

Joint Director of Health Services R. Malarvizhi Vallal said, “A virtual meeting was held with private hospitals in the presence of the District Collector. The hospitals were advised to refer cases earlier to GH. However, the treatment protocol for COVID-19 is same across all facilities. We cannot mandate patients with severe symptoms to be shifted to GH as it is also a matter of patient’s preference. Some might be visiting a particular hospital for long and they might be comfortable there.”