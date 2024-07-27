ADVERTISEMENT

Early intervention and child development centre inaugurated in Coimbatore

Published - July 27, 2024 06:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. R.V. Ramani (second left), founder of Sankara Eye Foundation, inaugurated the Early Intervention and Child Development Centre in Coimbatore on Saturday. R. Sundar (third right), Joint Managing Trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, Swathy Rohit (third left), Chief Operating Officer, Health Basix, are in the picture | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

To support children with mild intellectual and learning disabilities, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Health Basix launched a ‘Early Intervention and Child Development Centre’ at Sri Ramakrishna CBSE School at Avarampalayam here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The centre was inaugurated by Dr. R.V. Ramani, founder of Sankara Eye Foundation, in the presence of K. Gowthaman, president, Play School Owners’ Association, R. Sundar, Joint Managing Trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, and Swathy Rohit, CEO, Health Basix.

Equipped with the latest technologies and trainers, the facility is designed to ensure that children receive specialised care and attention they need for holistic development.

Inspired by the ‘Centre for Babies and Children with Eye-developmental issues’ set up by Dr. Ramani,  Ms. Rohit ventured into setting up this centre. The centre will aim at modifying the behaviour of children with mild intellectual and learning disabilities, make them speak with clarity and improve their mobility functions. It can provide individualised assessment and planning, therapeutic services, educational support through specialised educators and inclusive play and social activities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US