Early intervention and child development centre inaugurated in Coimbatore

To support children with mild intellectual and learning disabilities, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Health Basix launched a ‘Early Intervention and Child Development Centre’ at Sri Ramakrishna CBSE School at Avarampalayam here on Saturday.

The centre was inaugurated by Dr. R.V. Ramani, founder of Sankara Eye Foundation, in the presence of K. Gowthaman, president, Play School Owners’ Association, R. Sundar, Joint Managing Trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, and Swathy Rohit, CEO, Health Basix.

Equipped with the latest technologies and trainers, the facility is designed to ensure that children receive specialised care and attention they need for holistic development.

Inspired by the ‘Centre for Babies and Children with Eye-developmental issues’ set up by Dr. Ramani, Ms. Rohit ventured into setting up this centre. The centre will aim at modifying the behaviour of children with mild intellectual and learning disabilities, make them speak with clarity and improve their mobility functions. It can provide individualised assessment and planning, therapeutic services, educational support through specialised educators and inclusive play and social activities.