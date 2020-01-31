‘Early detection helped cure 249 persons of leprosy last year in Erode district’

Stating that 249 persons were cured of leprosy in the district in 2019, health officials called for early detection to ensure effective curing.

On the Martyrdom Day of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, Anti-Leprosy Day is observed every year across the country to making people aware of the real need to fight the infectious disease.

On Thursday, Collector C. Kathiravan flagged off an awareness rally from Kalingarayan Guest House in which school and college students participated. Organised by the District Leprosy Eradication Cell under the National Leprosy Eradication Programme, the participants held placards with the message that persons affected by the disease continued to face social stigma and discrimination and wanted their attitude changed as leprosy could be cured. The officials said early detection helped cure 249 persons in the district. They also said that four leprosy affected persons, who suffered disability, were treated and assistance was being given to them. Since leprosy was curable with multi-drug therapy, early diagnosis, appropriate treatment and completion of full course would prevent disability due to leprosy, they added.

Salem

Anti-Leprosy Day was observed at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Thursday.

Collector S.A.Raman garlanded a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises along with dean R.Balajinathan and Health Department officials. The Collector administered a pledge to students and flagged off an awareness rally in which over 600 college students took part. At the Salem Corporation, Commissioner R. Sadheesh administered anti-leprosy pledge to the staff.

Later, Mr. Raman administered Martyrs’ Day pledge to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the Collectorate. In Namakkal, District Revenue Officer Durga Moorthy administered Martyrs’ Day pledge at the Collectorate.

Collector K.Megraj flagged off an awareness rally in which over 300 students participated.