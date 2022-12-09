Earlier education reforms only tinkered with British system; NEP is for new Bharat: Governor

December 09, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The reforms and two national education policies framed in the 1960s and 1980s merely tinkered with the system left by the British empire, while the National Education Policy 2020 was for building a new Bharat, Governor R.N. Ravi said on Friday.

Delivering a speech via videoconference at the Avinashilingam Institute For Home Science and Higher Education For Women in Coimbatore, he said, “The colonisation of our mind by the British was perpetuated by the post-British education system. As a result, even the reforms and national [education] policies [implemented] earlier — one in the 60s and another in the 80s — were essentially tinkering with the system left by the colonial empire,” he said.

According to him, for the first time, NEP had been drafted by taking into consideration the views of many people — academicians, educationalists, social activists, teachers, students and industry. “When the policy was unveiled, there were many sceptics. We don’t blame them. They were trained in the old school of thought. Many are now convinced, and are working towards making it happen. This policy is not a policy of any political party or individual, but is for building a new Bharat — the dream of Swami Vivekananda,” the Governor said.

“Today, subconsciously, we are still deeply colonised,” he said.

“Students today, who will be at the helm of affairs in 2047, need to see what their contribution was. The contribution of the collective will make this country. This country will not be made into what it is destined for by the government or by one or two institutions,” he said.

On G20

“Bharat has to grow for the sake of humanity and for the world. This has been our Sanatana Parampara, Sanatana Aadhyatma. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is the mantra of G20 (Group of Twenty). The trust that the international community has placed upon the country will be met through this mantra, he said.