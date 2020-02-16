e-waste trucks flagged off

District Collector K.Megraj on Saturday flagged off trucks of e-waste collected from various municipalities in the district to authorised recyclers in Chennai.

Officials said that close to two tonnes of e-waste collected from households and commercial places here were sent for recycling .

S.Stanley Babu, Municipal Commissioner, Kumarapalayam Municipality, said that e-waste was segregated from regular waste collected from the households.

Conservancy workers under the municipality used to collect e-waste along with other waste from the residences.

The e-waste was later segregated and sent to our resource centre here. The waste primarily included wires, phones and various other electronic items which were not of use any longer, he said. “We have collected about 940 kg of e-waste in the past five to six months. For businesses, once informed, vehicles were arranged to collect the e-waste from them,” he said. Mr.Megraj advised the public to segregate waste.