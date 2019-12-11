e-waste collection centres to be opened in city

Wondering how to safely dispose of your electric or electronic waste? Or, planning to dump it on road, or hand it over to conservancy worker? Pause.

Now there is a way to safely dispose of the electric or electronic waste generated at your house or office.

The Coimbatore Corporation will soon establish e-waste collection points at its ward or zonal offices, where the residents can safely handover all e-waste, right from batteries to computers to printers to television, says Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath.

He inaugurated the programme in the presence of Deputy Commissioner S. Prasanna Ramasamy, Swachh Bharat Nodal Officer K.V. Thirumal and a few others on Tuesday at the Corporation main office in Town Hall by handing over some of the Corporation’s e-waste to Green Era Recyclers, an e-waste recycling company with the authorisation of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

Mr. Jatavath says that if the residents handover electronic waste at either the ward or zonal offices, representatives from Green Era Recyclers will collect those.

Likewise, the Corporation will present a timetable mentioning the company’s visiting schedule to schools, colleges and commercial establishments so that it can collect the waste at their door step.

To begin with, the Corporation will hand over all e-waste at its main office and then schools, hospitals and other offices to the company.

It will then ask other State and Central government establishments to do the same so that e-waste does not land up in the wet and dry waste it collects.

Segregation

The company’s managing partner Prasanth Omanakuttan says that at the processing centre in Edayarpalayam, the company will segregate the e-waste into various components after a seven-step process.

It will then send recyclable materials to industries concerned and other parts to authorised recyclers for further recycling for processes that include acid wash to recover metals and precious metals from printed circuit boards and other electronic components.