E-vehicles sale continues to grow in Coimbatore district

November 14, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST

More electric vehicles (EVs) are entering Coimbatore’s roads as purchase of such vehicles continues to grow in the district. However, the rate of growth has seen a dip this year for several reasons.

According to data shared by the Regional Transport Offices, the total number of EVs registered in Coimbatore district in 2020 was 1,390 (two-wheelers and four-wheelers) and it increased by almost 100 % in 2021 to 2,828. In the current year, till November 10, the total number of vehicles registered is 4,253, seeing about 50 % growth from the previous year. This includes 3,884 two-wheelers and 369 four-wheelers. Two and three-wheelers that run at less than 25 km per hour need not be registered, added sources in the industry.

Officials at the Coimbatore Central RTO said the growth in EV registrations is because of the government offers incentives such as exemption from registration fees and road tax. The users need to pay only ₹200 for the registration certificate (RC book). During Pongal, Aadi, and Deepavali sales, the number of vehicles sold jumped due to offers given by the dealers. An official at the RTO said, the fitness certificate should be renewed every two years for batteries used in EV heavy vehicles and 15 years for smaller, personal use vehicles.

Managing Director of Ozotec Automobile and joint treasurer of Society for Smart E-Mobility (SSEM), Coimbatore, K. Barathan told The Hindu that reports of fire accidents in EVs has impacted sales to some extent. “Consumers are postponing purchase of EVs because they want to wait for the industry to mature in the country,” he says. Further, “We are seeing a sales drop...After the fire accidents, the government has also made the manufacturing norms stringent to ensure safety of the vehicle users,” he adds.

Coimbatore district has four EV manufacturers and several component manufacturers, who make controllers, motors, display panels, etc. The norms, notified a couple of months ago, are higher than the global standards and the supply chain should develop in the country to meet these standards. The manufacturers can now import only those components that are not available in the country for the vehicles to be eligible for subsidy under FAME Scheme. “Earlier, the manufacturers used to design the component, get it manufactured in China, and import it. Now, that is not possible,” he says.

The manufacturers have just six months to meet the new norms. This is proving to be challenging. Some of the manufacturers in the State have stopped production completely because of the revised norms, says Mr. Barathan. This may result in delays in delivery of vehicles.

The district has six EV charging stations, including two at private outlets for their vehicles. Tangedco plans to have charging stations at two of its premises here and the proposal is at a preliminary stage.

Sources in the industry said charging stations are required mainly for four-wheelers. In the case of two-wheelers, the batteries require just a couple of hours to charge fully.