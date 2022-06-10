e-vehicle ready for tribal children from Old Sarkarpathy

Children from Old Sarkarpathy tribal settlement on the fringes of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) will take their ride to school this academic year in a new electric vehicle. The Forest Department arranged the vehicle by sourcing funds from the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Aakruthi and the Martin Group.

ATR Deputy Director M.G. Ganesan said the issue of children from Old Sarkarpathy struggling to travel to school came to the attention of the Department a few months ago and it decided to arrange an electronic vehicle for them considering the increasing fuel prices.

“The tribal families with an income of about ₹300 a day are spending around ₹100 a day for the travelling of children. Through the funds from the Rotary club and the Martin Group, we purchased a vehicle and modified it to carry up to 12 children. Once charged fully, it can go up to 60 km. We carried out two trial runs in the eight-km stretch between the settlement and the school at Anamalai some days ago,” he said.

According to Mr. Ganesan, an eco-development society for Old Sarkarpathy has already been formed and the electronic vehicle will be handed over to the society.

“It can also be used for emergency purposes such as transporting patients or pregnant women. Through the efforts of Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran, the ‘Namma Kovai’ forum has also promised to find sponsors for more e-vehicles for other tribal settlements namely Nagaroothu 1 and 2, Kozhikamuthi, Erumaparai and Chinnarpathi” he said.

Rotarians Leema Rose Martin from the Martin Group and Kavitha Gopalakrishnan from the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Aakruthi took the lead in supporting the electronic vehicle for Old Sarkarpathy. The e-vehicle will be operated from June 13 when schools reopen for the new academic year.

Ms. Gopalakrishnan added that the Rotary would distribute sewing machines to the women from the tribal settlement in an upcoming project.