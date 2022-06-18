E-seva centres told to ensure quick disposal of services to public

Collector K. Shanthi urged E-seva centres to ensure quick disposal of services to the public. The revenue officials shall periodically monitor the functioning of E-seva centres to ensure speedy disposal of applications, said the Collector.

Upon taking charge as the Collector of Dharmapuri, Ms. Shanthi held a surprise inspection at the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited run E-seva centre at the Collectorate.

Inspecting the processes, the Collector vetted the immediate updating of the applications on the E-seva server.

Earlier, interacting with the E-seva staff, the Collector urged them to prominently display the information on the requisite documents that needed to be attached with an application seeking service.

According to the administration, the government was focused on speedy delivery of its services without delays through its E-seva centres.

The district has a total of 439 e-seva centres, including nine TACTV run E-seva centres along with primary agricultural cooperative credit societies run E-seva centres. All the centres were geared towards providing the necessary assistance to the public and speedy disposal of applications seeking various services, the Collector said.