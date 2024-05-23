E-Seva centre camps at 11 government schools in Namakkal Today

The Namakkal administration is conducting E-seva centre camps at 11 government schools in the district for the benefit of students on Friday, May 24, ahead of the beginning of the new academic year 2024-25.

The camps will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will help students apply for income certificates, community certificates, first-graduate certificates, and nativity certificates.

Namakkal District Collector S. Uma stated that the camps will be held at the following government higher secondary schools: Palaiyamangalam and Kavakaranpatti in Senthamangalam Taluk; Namakkal North and Konur in Namakkal Taluk; N. Pudhupatti in Mohanur Taluk; Solasiramani in Paramathi Velur Taluk; S.S. Road and Singalandapuram in Rasipuram Taluk; Sithalandur in Tiruchengode Taluk; and Pallipalayam and Thaneerpandalpalayam in Komarapalayam Taluk.

Revenue officials specified that students should bring the original documents needed and a mobile phone to receive the OTP while applying for these certificates. For the income certificate, a passport-size photo, Aadhar card, ration card, and income proof (if available) will be required, while for the community certificate, a passport-size photo, Aadhar card, ration card, and community certificate of parents or siblings.

An Aadhar card, ration card, and birth certificate (if available) will be required for the nativity certificate, and for the first graduate certificate, a passport-size photo, Aadhar card, ration card, plus two mark sheets, transfer certificate, self-declaration of parents, school identity card of siblings (if they are studying in schools), and bona fide certificate of siblings (if they are studying in college).

