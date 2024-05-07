E-pass system for vehicles entering The Nilgiris commences

May 07, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, inspected the Kallar check-post separating The Nilgiris from Coimbatore, to check the implementation of the e-pass system that came into effect from Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

The e-pass system, which is being implemented in The Nilgiris and Kodaikanal on the orders of the Madras High Court, was expected to face a few teething troubles on Tuesday. However, there were no major disruptions to traffic as officials from the Nilgiris district administration worked towards ensuring that tourists faced no hassles.

A few tourist vehicles venturing up the slopes had failed to procure the e-pass before travelling to The Nilgiris. Police as well as district administration officials at the inter-state and inter-district check-posts guided them on how to apply for the auto-generated e-pass, which took most of them less than five minutes to accomplish.

A few tourists who did not get the e-pass, and who were travelling through remote check-posts such as Thaloor and Kakkanallah, faced more hassles as they had to find an area with mobile reception before applying for the e-pass. However, most people reported little to no difficulty in accessing and utilising the system.

Tourists visiting The Nilgiris will have to apply for the e-pass which is generated as soon as the details are filled out on the website - https://epass.tnega.org/ from May 7 to June 30.

