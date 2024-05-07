ADVERTISEMENT

E-pass system for vehicles entering The Nilgiris commences

May 07, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The e-pass system, which is being implemented in The Nilgiris and Kodaikanal on the orders of the Madras High Court, will be in force until June 30

The Hindu Bureau

Nilgiris district collector M. Aruna inspected the check-post at Kallar where tourists entering the Nilgiris had to display their e-passes | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, inspected the Kallar check-post separating The Nilgiris from Coimbatore, to check the implementation of the e-pass system that came into effect from Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

The e-pass system, which is being implemented in The Nilgiris and Kodaikanal on the orders of the Madras High Court, was expected to face a few teething troubles on Tuesday. However, there were no major disruptions to traffic as officials from the Nilgiris district administration worked towards ensuring that tourists faced no hassles.

A few tourist vehicles venturing up the slopes had failed to procure the e-pass before travelling to The Nilgiris. Police as well as district administration officials at the inter-state and inter-district check-posts guided them on how to apply for the auto-generated e-pass, which took most of them less than five minutes to accomplish.

A few tourists who did not get the e-pass, and who were travelling through remote check-posts such as Thaloor and Kakkanallah, faced more hassles as they had to find an area with mobile reception before applying for the e-pass. However, most people reported little to no difficulty in accessing and utilising the system.

Tourists visiting The Nilgiris will have to apply for the e-pass which is generated as soon as the details are filled out on the website - https://epass.tnega.org/ from May 7 to June 30.

