‘E-pass of Kerala govt. must to cross borders’

Coimbatore rural police have issued advisory to people who are planning to travel to Kerala through the district.

The police have informed that those who want to travel to Kerala should come to the inter-State borders Walayar, Velanthavalam and Anaikatti only if they have obtained the e-pass issued by the Kerala government.

Coimbatore rural Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar issued the advisory on Sunday after major inter-State borders witnessed beeline of Keralites who wanted to cross go to their native places though they had not obtained e-pass issued by the Kerala government.

The borders witnessed heavy rush of people returning to Kerala on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Majority of them attempted to return from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Thooyamani Vellaisamy, inspector of K.G. Chavadi police station, said that Walayar check post did not witness much people who came without obtaining e-pass of the Kerala government.

In order to reduce rush at inter-State borders, Coimbatore rural police checked vehicles of those travelling to Kerala at places including Madukarai and Neelambur. People, who did not have Kerala government’s e-pass, were not allowed travel further to inter-State borders, said Mr. Vellaisamy.

He said that the Kerala government was mandating digital submission of COVID-19 test result (negative) for the issuing of e-pass.