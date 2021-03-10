E-pass must for people who travel from Kerala to Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 negative certificate not mandatory, says District Collector

People who travel from Kerala to Tamil Nadu are required to have an e-pass alone and COVID-19 negative certificate was not needed, said Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani here on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rajamani said that COVID-19 negative certificate was not mandatory for people who travel from Kerala to Coimbatore.

He said that the travel regulation has been conveyed to the District Collectors of Palakkad and Thrissur districts in Kerala which share borders with Coimbatore district.

“We have requested the Kerala side to give enough publicity on the regulations so that people who travel to Coimbatore district carry e-pass,” he said.

The e-pass is also mandatory for people who travel from Kerala to Coimbatore district on two-wheeler, autorickshaw, four-wheeler including the driver. People who travel up to Walayar on KSRTC buses and enter Coimbatore district on TNSTC buses should also carry the e-pass.

Out of the 13 inter-State check posts in Coimbatore district, six are major check posts based at Walayar, Velanthavalam, Anaikatti, Anamalai, Valparai and Pollachi.

Joint teams the Health, the Revenue and the Police Departments will check compliance to the e-pass at all the check posts. People who do not carry the e-pass will be sent back.

A release issued by the district administration said that people from Tamil Nadu who go to Kerala for various works should also carry the e-pass when they return to the State. The e-pass can be applied through the link: https://eregister.tnega.org.