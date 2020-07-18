E-pass issuance to be made stricter in Tiruppur district

Issuance of e-passes for those visiting Tiruppur district will be made stricter in an attempt to arrest the rising cases of COVID-19, said Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan in Tiruppur on Friday.
Speaking to mediapersons after chairing a review meeting, he said that those applying for e-passes will be “thoroughly scrutinised” henceforth.
He claimed that only those who came from other districts caused the increase in COVID-19 cases in Tiruppur district.
Officials from the police, health and revenue departments at the 42 checkposts on the district border will also ensure that those with “false reasons” will not enter or leave the district, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.
About 3.12 lakh women across the State will receive free milch cows, goats/sheep and native chicken free of cost, Mr. Radhakrishnan said, according to the release.
District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan presided over the review meeting, which saw the participation of MLAs from the district, police officers and other officials from the District Administration.
