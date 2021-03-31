E-pass business thrives as Nilgiris continues entry restriction

With the Nilgiris district administration continuing to insist on e-pass for visitors, the business of paid e-pass is thriving in places such as Kallar and Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district.

Private players are tapping the business opportunity by targeting tourists who are unaware of the entry restriction, those who do not have smartphones and people who do not know how to apply for an e-pass.

Some of the shops at Mettupalayam, especially those on the premises of the bus stand, have employed persons who approach passengers and ask if they need e-pass.

At Kallar, from where the ghat section of the road to Udhagamandalam via Coonoor starts, people stand on the sides of the road flashing boards which say 'e-pass available'.

A few people also offer the paid service on Kotagiri Road.

"People who do not have smartphones or those who do not know how to apply for a pass approach us. We charge a nominal fee", claimed a shop owner at Mettupalayam.

However, according to S. Basha, organiser of Namma Mettupalayam Social Welfare Committee, most shops charge ₹100 to ₹150 for a pass. The charge includes the printing cost of the e-pass.

E-pass sellers, who stand on the side of the road, also tell tourists that the mobile phone network will be low as they proceed to the checkposts at Burliar, to enter Udhagamandalam via Coonoor, and at Kunjappanai, to enter the district via Kotagiri.

"Following several complaints, the police and the Revenue Department conducted inspections for a day or two. But the business is thriving again. The district administration should take immediate efforts to control e-pass sellers, who fleece people. Arrangements for free registration for people who cannot do the registration process on their own, due to lack of knowledge or lack of a gadget like smartphone, should also be made", added Mr. Basha.

The e-pass is a free service, which can be accessed through the link https://eregister.tnega.org.