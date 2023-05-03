e-Nam helps farmers selling tomatoes, jackfruit earn better profit at Uzhavar Shandies in Salem

May 03, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

The National Agriculture Market or e-NAM- an online trading platform for agriculture commodities- which has been functionining at Uzhavar Shandies in Salem, Dharmapuri and Cuddalore districts, is helpful for farmers in increaseing their profits.

Following a good amount of rain and the availability of water, this year farmers harvested tomatoes in Salem and Dharmapuri districts in large numbers, and farmers at Cuddalore cultivated jackfruits. But due to high production, the price of tomatoes was reduced to ₹ 3 to ₹ 5 per kg in the wholesale market, which forced farmers to leave it to rot.

To improve the profits of the farmers, the Salem Agriculture Marketing Department and Agri-Business (AMDAB) have collaborated with farmer’s producer organisations (FPO) in Salem and conducted trade via the online portal e-NAM. As there are no middlemen in the trade, the amount is directly paid into the accounts of the farmers.

Salem District Deputy Director, AMDAB, V. Balasubramanian said that one FPO has 1,000 members and functions like a company. The farmer will take a photo of his produce and upload it to the e-NAM portal, where buyers can purchase it. “We helped the Dharmapuri farmers upload their tomato photos to the portal, and through a FPO in Salem, we fixed ₹ 8 per kg of tomatoes. As FPO members are selling the produce in Uzhavar Shandies, the procured tomatoes from Dharmapuri are sold for ₹10 in Uzhavar Shandies in Salem. Per day, we need 25 tonnes of tomatoes at Uzhavar Shandies in Salem district, but we receive only seven tonnes per day. But now that FPO procures through e-NAM, on Monday we received 23 tonnes of tomatoes from Dharmapuri”, Mr. Balasubramanian said.

Similarly, the jackfruit, which was procured for ₹20 per kg from farmers by traders, was sold at ₹40 in the market. Now, through a FPO in Salem, the farmers directly buy jackfurit from Cuddalore for ₹ 25 to ₹26 per kg and sell it in Uzhavar Shandies in Salem. In a single day, 3.5 tonnes of jackfruit were sold in Salem Uzhavar Shandies due to the lower price. As people and farmers give a good response, soon mangoes and brinjals will be procured under e-Nam, Mr. Balasubramanian said.