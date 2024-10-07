E-commerce facilitation mela for women self-help groups inaugurated in Coimbatore

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurated a two-day regional level e-commerce facilitation mela aimed at empowering women self-help groups (SHGs) in Coimbatore on Monday.

Members of women SHGs from Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Erode, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Namakkal, Karur, and Salem districts can participate in the camp held at the Collectorate here.

The event, organised by the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission, provides a platform for SHGs to connect with e-commerce platforms and expand their market reach. Fourteen e-commerce platforms participated in the camp, showcasing opportunities for women entrepreneurs to engage with the digital marketplace. The Collector emphasised the significance of marketing products made by SHGs and noted the increasing popularity of online shopping. He highlighted that this camp, the third of its kind following those in Tiruchi and Chennai, would offer valuable insights into e-commerce and social media marketing.

Over the course of two days, the camp will cover various topics, including product marketing, packaging, and the importance of quality. The Collector urged the participants to make the most of this opportunity to enhance their products’ quality and online presence. Additionally, the camp provides assistance with FSSAI and GST registration, essential for online marketing.

The camp aims to showcase 625 products manufactured by members of women SHGs across the eight districts, with over 164 members already registered on day one to make their products visible online.