E-bicycling tours launched in the Nilgiris

UDHAGAMANDALAM

08 March 2020 00:11 IST

Electric bicycling trips were launched for the first time in the Nilgiris on Saturday. Backed by the tourism department, ‘BLive’, India’s first electric bike tourism venture, which has already made its presence felt in six other States across the country, launched their guided electric bicycling tours at the Taj Savoy here.

Speaking to reporters at the launch of the event, Samarth Kholkar, CEO and co-founder of ‘BLive’, said that the tours will operate from the Taj Savoy Hotel and the Club Mahindra, Derby Green. “Our aim with the tours is to ensure that tourists visiting the Nilgiris get an immersive experience of the district, its flora and fauna, its scenic beauty, culture and history, while also doing so in a manner that does not negatively impact the environment,” said Mr. Kholkar.

Tourists hoping to experience a guided electric-bicycling tour will be taken on routes that showcase the colonial architecture of the district. Those taking the tour will also be taken to a eucalyptus distillery, while the tour will also take visitors through tea plantations and forests and to also an indigenous Toda village, where they will be educated on the local culture of the tribe.

“The tours are open to everyone, regardless of whether they stay at the two hotels where the bike hubs have been installed,” said Mr. Kholkar, who added that people of any age, be they just children or people as old as 75, can use the electric bicycles.

Geetha Srinivasan, Convenor of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) in the Nilgiris, who was a special guest at the launch event, reminisced about the lost charm of the Nilgiris, with booming construction and increasing tourist numbers, leading to more traffic and pollution having an impact on the air quality of the district.

“It is not enough to have quantitative tourism, but what’s more important is to have quality tourism,” said Ms. Srinivasan, who added that the district’s residents must band together to insist on the district administration to ban diesel and petrol engine vehicles from the town’s roads once a month, so that walkers, cyclists and electric vehicle users can enjoy the roads.

Shobana Chandrasekar, one of the founding members of the “Make Ooty Beautiful Project,” which is partnering with BLive, said that it was apparent that “Ooty was serving a far larger population than it can handle… Choosing electric bikes instead of cars and two-wheelers that use fossil fuels can significantly reduce air pollution while encouraging more tourists to stop using road-hogging vehicles and to using bicycles to see the Nilgiris differently,” she said.

Also present at the event was Assistant Tourism Officer, Nilgiris district, Durga Devi, who said that the department welcomed such initiatives which encourage more sustainable tourism in the district. “We will also actively encourage visiting tourists who come to us for information to take these tours,” she said.

Anita Nanjappa, another founder of the Make Ooty Beautiful Project as well as M.R. Srinivasan, former chairman of Indian Atomic Energy Commission, were also present at the event.