ADVERTISEMENT

E-bicycles for tourists at Yercaud for the summer festival

Updated - May 25, 2024 12:17 am IST

Published - May 25, 2024 12:08 am IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Bicycle race and running race for tourists were conducted at Yercaud as part of the summer festival on Friday. | Photo Credit: DIPR

The Forest Department has arranged 20 E-bicycles for tourists coming for the Yercaud summer festival and flower show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 47th Yercaud summer festival and flower show were inaugurated on Wednesday and will conclude on Sunday. As part of the festival, every day various competitions were conducted for tourists in the hill station. On Friday, trekking activities were held as part of the festival. In the activity, 34 people participated, and they reached Yercaud from Kondappanaickenpatti via Gundur. Trekking activities will also be held on the final day of the festival.

Likewise, bicycle race competitions were held as part of the festival on Friday and in this race, participants participated with e-bicycles. The race flagged off at Eco Park, passed via Yercaud Bus Stand, Anna Park, Yercaud Lake, and again reached Eco Park.

Forest officials said that for the benefit of tourists coming to Yercaud, 20 e-bicycles were available at Eco Park. Willing tourists shall pay ₹1,000 as a deposit and hand over their original Aadhaar card to the department to get the e-bicycle. The department charges ₹100 per hour for the e-bicyles. Ten E-bicycles each for men and women, were available at the eco-park in Yercaud, officials added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Friday, football matches, medicine ball throws for women, 50-metre running races, and throwball competition were conducted for tourists. On behalf of the Tourism and Culture Department, Bharatanatyam and folk dance programmes were conducted..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US