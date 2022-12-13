Dynastic politics is in the bloodstream of the DMK, K.P. Munusamy

December 13, 2022 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Leading the AIADMK’s protests against the DMK-led government on Tuesday here, as part of the State-wide protests by the party, AIADMK leader K.P. Munusamy said: “The anointment of Udhayanidhi Stalin was only expected given that dynastic politics runs in the bloodstream of the DMK.”

Mr. Munusamy said “dynastic politics” was started by the late DMK patriarch Karunanidhi, who appointed his sons, daughter and nephews into various positions.

On the ongoing controversy over the appointment of migrant workers in the TATA Electronics plant in Hosur, he alleged that the migrant workers were appointed at the cost of the locals, and the “sons of the soils” were being bypassed. Asked if the influx of migrant workers could alter the State’s demography, as alleged by a cross-section of political parties, Mr. Munusamy cited the Assam example of Bangladeshi migrants being given voting rights. However, Tamil Nadu’s political parties led by the AIADMK would never allow it.

He said the DMK failed to implement its poll promise of introducing a legislation to ensure that 75% of jobs in the State’s industries went to the locals. “While DMK claimed to protect Tamil language, it was ceding away the Tamil soil,” Mr. Munusamy said. According to him, other States have passed laws protecting jobs for the locals, while the DMK had not yet made an effort to pass such a legislation.He also rubbished the government’s handling of Cyclone Mandous. “Mandaus cyclone was not an intensely destructive one and the government need not claim credit for cyclone management, given that the cyclone was of low intensity.”

Earlier, the AIADMK cadre staged a demonstration raising slogans against the DMK-led government, calling it a “failed government.”