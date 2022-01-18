DYFI stages protest in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

18 January 2022 17:38 IST

Members of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest in front of a Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited office in the city on Tuesday urging the Central government to grant 4G and 5G licences to the State-owned telecom service provider.

So far, the government had not made financial allocation or provided technical support for providing 4G services to BSNL. Now, it was giving 5G licences to only private telecom service providers. This showed that the government sidelined the PSU to favour private players.

The sidelining came at a time when people’s reliance on mobile data increased during the pandemic, where online education and work from home had become the norm, the DYFI said.

And, the private telecom service providers had cashed in on the opportunity by increasing data charges. They increasing data charges had burdened the users, many of who were facing salary cuts, again because of the pandemic.

This was where the people felt the need for BSNL’s services, the DYFI said and urged the government to support the PSU and also rein in the private telecom service providers. DYFI’s district secretary K.S. Kanagaraj led the protest.