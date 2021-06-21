Coimbatore

DYFI stages protest against fuel price hike

DYFI cadre staging a protest against fuel price hike in Salem on Monday.   | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Members of the Democratic Youth Front of India (DYFI) staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here condemning the hike in fuel prices.

The protesters raised slogans condemning the Central government for the continuous hike in petrol and diesel price and demanded steps to control the price. The protesters charged that steep hike in fuel price has led to increase in price of essential commodities.

The protesters brought a two-wheeler to the Collectorate and petitioned the District Collector stating that they would like to hand over the vehicle to Prime Minister as a sign of protest against increasing fuel prices.

They also demanded that the Central and State governments should take measures to control the prices of construction materials.


