DYFI, public protest against liquor outlet

SALEM

13 December 2021 23:28 IST

Members of Democratic Youth Federation of India and the public protested near Meyannur here on Monday against a move to set up a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited’s outlet in the area.

The protesters raised slogans urging the district administration and authorities not to set up the Tasmac outlet on Itteri Road here as an outlet was already functioning in the area. They said a private hospital, various small industrial units, a crematorium and various government offices operated in the area and there were small residential colonies nearby. The protesters said establishing a new outlet in the area would pose risk to women and children travelling for work and other purposes. It would also cause inconvenience to the residents.

Later, authorities pacified the protesters.

