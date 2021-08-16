Coimbatore

DYFI petitions against irregularities in Salem Corporation

Members of Democratic Youth Front of India petitioned with the District Collector alleging financial irregularities in a zonal office of the Salem Corporation.

In their petition, the members alleged that financial irregularities have occurred at Kondalampatti zonal office. A few staff have allegedly siphoned off public funds. The petitioners demanded that a transparent investigation must be conducted into the matter.

They said that all persons related to the case must be punished severely and the money must be recovered from them. It should be utilised for public utility works, they said.


