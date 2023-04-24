DYFI opposes Bill allowing 12-hour work in factories

April 24, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Monday staged a demonstration opposing the Bill passed by the State government that extend the mandatory working hours from 8 hours to 12 hours for factory workers.

The government passed the Bill in the State Assembly on April 21 to amend the Factories Act, 1948 that allows factories to extend the mandatory daily working hours for workers.

Over 50 members, led by DYFI’s district secretary R. Arjun, demanded the government to not increase the timings. They burnt copies of the Bill in front of the Collectorate and also staged a sit-in protest, which led to traffic blocks.

Police detained 40 persons, including five women, in a marriage hall.. According to the police, the members had a permission from the authorities only for a demonstration and not a roadblock, hence they were detained.