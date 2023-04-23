DYFI members lock Tasmac bar in Salem

April 23, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Salem

Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) locked a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet here on Sunday alleging that the outlet was allowing customers to consume liquor at the bar from the morning.

According to the police, the Tasmac outlet is functioning at Dadubaikuttai here. The bar should be opened at noon only, but liquor sale started in the bar illegally from Sunday morning, and customers were allowed to consume liquor in the bar.

When they learnt about this, the DYFI members rushed to the bar, locked it up with the customers, and raised slogans. The members alleged that the bar was functioning 24 hours and selling liquor. They claimed that they had lodged a complaint regarding this with the police, but no action was taken.

On information, the Salem Town police arrived at the spot and held talks with the DYFI members. The police assured them that they would take action in this connection. Based on the assurance, the DYFI members withdrew the protest. The police opened the bar and released the customers. Police sources said that after an investigation, cases would be registered against persons who opened the bar in the morning and sold liquor illegally.