Dy. CM inspects TNHB flats in Singanallur

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday inspected the dilapidated flats in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board Colony in Singanallur.

Addressing reporters after the inspection, he said the Tamil Nadu Housing Board would start construction of new flats if the house owners were to hand over letters giving consent to let it build new flats. Of the 960 flats in the Colony, he was given to understand that around 700 flat owners had submitted their willingness to have new flats. If the remaining people complete the formalities and give letters, the work would start soon.

Mr. Panneerselvam’s visit comes a few days after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA N. Karthik led a protest in the area, alleging that the State Government was doing very little to help the 960 families that were living in 35-year-old flats that were dilapidated. Mr. Karthik had said that he had raised the issue thrice in the Assembly but the Government was not taking action.

The ruling AIADMK, however, countered Mr. Karthik's charge saying that the Opposition party MLA tried to gain political mileage out of the issue as the Government had clearly told the people that if they were to give consent letters and vacate the flats, it would give them new houses and also support them financially for relocation and by paying rent for two years.

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Deputy Speaker Pollachi V. Jayaraman, Members of Legislative Assembly and TNHB officials accompanied Mr. Panneerselvam.