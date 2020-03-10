DVK demands action against HM

Members of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) petitioned District Collector K. Rajamani on Monday demanding action against the headmistress of a panchayat union primary school near Periyanaickenpalayam under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Led by district secretary N.V. Nirmal Kumar, the members alleged in the petition at the grievances redress meeting that the district administration was “refusing” to take action under the SC/ST Act and termed the alleged lack of action as “unconstitutional.”

The Department of School Education suspended the headmistress on February 18 over allegations of forcing a 10-year-old Dalit girl to clean the school toilet.

‘Remove encroachments’

Residents from R.S. Puram petitioned Mr. Rajamani to remove encroachments on Shastri Ground used for playing various sports. Members of R.S. Puram Shastri Ground Sports Association alleged that 36 huts had been occupying a part of the ground, which could lead to children living in those huts getting injured during the sports. The petition urged the Collector to allocate an alternative land for the residents in the alleged encroachments.

‘Treatment for COVID-19’

Former Advisor to Homoeopathy (Tamil Nadu Government) K. King Narcissus petitioned Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan requesting health authorities to explore the possible homoeopathic treatment to COVID-19.

‘Consult experts’

In a petition, he claimed that COVID-19 could be treated through homoeopathy and urged the Collector to recommend to the State health authorities to consult experts from homoeopathy, Siddha and Ayurveda to treat the virus.