DVAC team seizes ₹1.84 lakh from Avinashi Sub-Registrar office

Published - October 23, 2024 09:35 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A team of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths, in a surprise check at the office of Sub-Registrar at Avinashi, seized ₹1.84 lakh that could not be accounted, on Wednesday.

The operation by a team of five police personnel was led by Inspector Geethalakshmi along with Inspection Cell Officer P. Satish Kumar.

An FIR will be registered and the Sub-Registrar Venkitasamy (52), in whose presence the operation was carried out, will be called for questioning, police sources said.

