DVAC team in Salem arrests sub-registrar, broker on bribery charge

February 06, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested a sub-registrar and a broker while receiving bribe on Monday.

According to the police, Palanivel (38), of Thammanaickenpatti recently approached the Salem South Sub-Registrar’s office for transferring his mother’s land to his name. A. Kannan (40), a broker of Chinna Kondalampatti, who approached Palanivel on behalf of the sub-registrar demanded ₹50,000 as bribe to transfer the land to his name.

Unwilling to give bribe, Palanivel approached the Salem DVAC officials.

On the instructions of the DVAC officials, Palanivel handed over the amount to Kannan. After receiving the amount, Kannan handed over the money to sub-registrar A. Selva Pandi (52). At that time, DVAC officials who were in the office caught the duo red-handed. The DVAC officials registered a case and arrested them.

