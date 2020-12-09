DVAC seizes unaccounted cash

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹ 2 lakh during a surprise check at Karumathampatti Town Panchayat office on Tuesday.

DVAC sources said that based on a tip-off, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police T.H. Ganesh began the surprise check at the office at 2 p.m. which lasted till Tuesday night.

Following the seizure, the DVAC booked Executive Officer Selvaraj under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Man held for murder

The Sulur police on Tuesday arrested a man on charges of murdering his wife at their residence in Pappampatti.

The police said Arumugam (52) assaulted his wife Padmavathi (45) in an inebriated state using a glass bottle, causing her death due to excessive loss of blood. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.

House burgled

Miscreants broke into a residence and stole gold jewellery weighing 25 sovereigns and cash worth ₹ 42,000 at Chinnavedampatti in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police said Saravanan (41) returned to his house at around 3 a.m. and found that the jewellery and cash were missing. The front door was damaged, according to the police. Efforts to nab the accused are under way.

Youth stabs girl

A youth attempted to murder a 15-year-old girl by stabbing her and also attempted to die by suicide in Rathinapuri on Monday.

According to the police, the 27-year-old youth and the victim were allegedly in a relationship and the victim avoided meeting him after being reprimanded by her mother.

On Monday, he visited her residence and allegedly attempted to stab her, but she escaped with minor injuries.

Following this, the accused consumed poisonous substance and was hospitalised, the police said. The Rathinapuri police registered a case against the accused.

Man hangs self

A man hanged himself from a mobile phone tower at Rathinapuri here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Vijayakumar (38) hanged himself at around 6.30 p.m. at the mobile phone tower located near a rail overbridge in Rathinapuri.

The reason behind the suicide was not clear.

The Rathinapuri police were investigating, the sources said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)