DVAC seizes unaccounted cash in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

05 January 2021 23:36 IST

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized unaccounted cash to a tune of over ₹ 2 lakh during a surprise check at the Regional Transport Office (North) in Tiruppur on Tuesday.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DVAC) C. Datchinamoorthy went to the office at around 6.30 p.m. based on a tip-off. As the search ended at around 10 p.m., the officers seized ₹ 2,29,010 of unaccounted cash from Regional Transport Officer (North) R. Kumar along with other persons present in the office who were suspected to be touts, the DVAC sources said.

The DVAC will register a case on Wednesday and proceed with further investigations, according to the sources.

Advertising

Advertising

On Monday, the sleuths seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹ 60,800 from the Tiruppur North taluk office.

According to DVAC sources, a team led by DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police (Tiruppur) C. Datchinamoorthy began the check at around 7 p.m. on Monday that ended at around 11 p.m.

The DVAC registered a case against surveyor Dhanasekar, village assistant Arunkumar and document writers Muthupandi, Ramkumar and Sivakumar from whom portions of the unaccounted cash were seized from, the sources said. They were booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Raid in Coimbatore

In a separate case, the DVAC sleuths seized ₹ 51,080 in unaccounted money from the RTO check post at K.G. Chavadi near Kerala border in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DVAC) T.H. Ganesh, inspectors Parimaladevi, Ezhilarasi, Sasilekha and inspection cell officer Jeyavelu conducted the inspection at 6.30 p.m. They seized ₹ 51,080 from the office headed by motor vehicle inspector Ramalingam, said DVAC officials.

Mr. Ganesh said that a case will be registered against Ramalingam, assistant Srinivasan, office assistant Padma and retired official Gopalakrishnan.

Held for graft

In Erode, a Corporation tax collector was arrested for receiving ₹ 15,000 bribe from a resident for providing water service connection here on Tuesday. A. Murali of E.P.B. Nagar submitted an application at the Zone II office at Periyasemoor seeking water service connection. Tax collector M. Chelladurai demanded money for the connection. Unwilling to pay the money, Mr. Murali approached the DVAC. On Tuesday evening, when Murali handed over the money to Chelladurai at the office, a team led by DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police Dhivya arrested him. He was taken to the DVAC office and a case was registered.