DVAC seizes unaccounted cash in Namakkal

Published - October 24, 2024 06:03 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths seized unaccounted cash from a sub-registrar office in the district on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off that cash was being collected for Deepavali at the Tiruchengode sub-registrar office, the DVAC officials conducted a surprise raid at the office from Wednesday at 4 p.m., and the raid continued till Thursday early morning. During the raid, the DVAC seized ₹3.47 lakh in unaccounted cash from the office. The DVAC officials said that after the investigation was completed, further action would be taken against the officials concerned.

