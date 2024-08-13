DVAC seizes unaccounted cash in Namakkal

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized unaccounted cash from government hostel wardens on Monday evening.

Acting on the tip-off that an unofficial meeting of backward class welfare hostel wardens was being held at a hostel in Thillaipuram, the DVAC officials went to the spot. After inquiring with the ten wardens who attended the meeting, the officials seized ₹1.69 lakh in unaccounted cash from them. The inquiry with the wardens started at 5 p.m. and continued till night. DVAC sources said that based on the investigations, with the permission of the higher authorities, further action would be taken in this regard.

