DVAC seizes unaccounted cash from Sub-Registrar office

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized ₹ 2.25 lakh unaccounted cash from the Sub-Registrar Office at Mettupalayam after 14 hours of raid on Monday and Tuesday.
Sources in the DVAC said a team of 10 sleuths led by Deputy Superintendent of Police T.H. Ganesh visited the office for a raid on Monday at around 5.30 p.m. The officials along with District Inspection Cell Officer Duraisamy conducted the raid based on a tip-off regarding the presence of unaccounted cash.
The raid concluded at around 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Portions of the unaccounted cash were allegedly hidden in various rooms inside the office and inside a car, the sources said.
Following the raid, the DVAC registered a case against Mettupalayam Sub-Registrar Latha Rani, three office staff and four document writers on Tuesday. They were booked under section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) read with section 13 (Criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the sources said. Further investigations are on.
