DVAC seizes unaccounted cash from RTO office in Namakkal

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials seized unaccounted cash at the Tiruchengode Regional Transport Office (RTO) and filed cases against the relevant officials on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Namakkal DVAC officials, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Subhashini, raided the Tiruchengode RTO office on Monday evening at around 4:30 p.m. The raid lasted for more than 22 hours, concluding on Tuesday at 3 p.m. During this operation, the officials inspected various rooms, including the RTO room, the inspector’s office, and the vehicles on site. They also questioned the staff and suspected brokers present in the office. At the end of the raid, the DVAC officials seized ₹1.42 lakh in unaccounted cash. A case has been registered against RTO Saravanan, Inspector Bamapriya, and staff member Basheer Ahmed.