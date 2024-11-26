 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

DVAC seizes unaccounted cash from RTO office in Namakkal

Published - November 26, 2024 07:35 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials seized unaccounted cash at the Tiruchengode Regional Transport Office (RTO) and filed cases against the relevant officials on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Namakkal DVAC officials, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Subhashini, raided the Tiruchengode RTO office on Monday evening at around 4:30 p.m. The raid lasted for more than 22 hours, concluding on Tuesday at 3 p.m. During this operation, the officials inspected various rooms, including the RTO room, the inspector’s office, and the vehicles on site. They also questioned the staff and suspected brokers present in the office. At the end of the raid, the DVAC officials seized ₹1.42 lakh in unaccounted cash. A case has been registered against RTO Saravanan, Inspector Bamapriya, and staff member Basheer Ahmed.

Published - November 26, 2024 07:35 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.