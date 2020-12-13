DVAC seizes unaccounted cash from RTO checkposts

COIMBATORE

13 December 2020 00:21 IST

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized unaccounted cash totalling ₹1,71,900 from three Regional Transport Office (RTO) checkposts in Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts during surprise checks conducted on Saturday morning.

In Coimbatore district, a DVAC team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police T.H. Ganesh inspected the RTO checkpost at K.G. Chavadi, near Kerala border. Vigilance personnel seized ₹87,000 from the checkpost.

“Motor vehicle inspector Saroja and assistant motor vehicle inspector Arunkumar were on duty at the checkpost. A man, who acted as the agent was also present at the checkpost. A case has been registered against them,” said Mr. Ganesh.

A DVAC team had seized unaccounted cash of ₹91,230 from the two officials from the same checkpost on October 23, this year.

“We had registered a case against the two officers. To our surprise, the Road Transport Authority did not remove them from checkpost duty,” said Mr. Ganesh.

Another DVAC team conducted an inspection at the Gopalapuram RTO checkpost and found unaccounted money of ₹50,200. DVAC booked motor vehicle inspector Senthilkumar, assistant motor vehicle inspector Srikanth, and a tout Nasar, who were at the checkpost.

According to Mr. Ganesh, the accused collected bribe from drivers of goods vehicles heading to Kerala and those entering Tamil Nadu for various violations, including overloading.

In the Nilgiris, vigilance sleuths inspected the checkpost on Gudalur - Mysuru Road.

The DVAC team led by inspector Seetha Lakshmi seized unaccounted cash of ₹34,700 from the checkpost where motor vehicle inspector Rajasulochana and assistant motor vehicle inspector Sibi Jacob were on duty. A case was registered against them, said DVAC officials.

According to DVAC officials, Road Transport Authority staff in the two districts are also accused of collecting items such as vegetables and fruits from drivers of good vehicles at checkposts.