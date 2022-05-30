DVAC seizes unaccounted cash from Aavin staff in Coimbatore
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday seized unaccounted cash of ₹ 8.4 lakh from the car and the office cupboard of an Aavin official at Perur on Monday.
The Directorate said in a release that a surprise check was conducted at Aavin office, Perur.
It said that senior factory assistant A. Krishnamoorthy collected bribe from his colleagues from their arrears. A total amount of ₹ 8,40,000 was seized from Krishnamoorthy's car and from his cupboard.
While ₹ 5,90,000 was found in his car, ₹ 2,50,000 was found in his cupboard, the release said.
